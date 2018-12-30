Grass Valley’s Diamond F horses find homes

It was a packed house Saturday morning on the grounds of the former Diamond F Ranch off of McCourtney Road in rural Grass Valley where folks from Sammie's Friends helped conduct an adoption event for 21 horses left after the sale of the property.

The thoroughbreds were adopted for $150 and were taken from the property by trailer or delivered by volunteers from Sammie's Friends.

Horses that were not adopted were scheduled to be picked up for transport to animal sanctuaries.