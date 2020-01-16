Grass Valley youth group offers ‘Creative Solutions’ for a world in crisis

Common among many young people is a growing sense of concern about the impact of climate change on their future. For that reason, Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains invites young people ages 12 to 18 to find out about their unique approach to the climate challenge.

Creative Solutions for a World in Crisis, UUCM’s newest Religious Education class, weaves together Unitarian Universalist values of equity, sustainability, democracy and justice with a clear understanding and acceptance of our challenging times.

Our educators have developed a wonderfully positive program that combines UU and United Nations Office climate justice curriculum together with opportunities to apply creativity and healing solutions.

The youth will explore how UU values can be put to use in a working model that begins to heal our local community and create a viable world for future generations. There will be opportunities to develop such areas as youth-led ingenuity, activism and thought leadership to meet the climate challenge.

Classes are Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and continue through spring. If interested, contact admin@uugrassvalley.org to reserve a spot.