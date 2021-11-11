Grass Valley ‘Wreaths Across America’ ceremony set for Dec. 18
This year’s Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at noon on Dec. 18 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery on Rough and Ready Hwy. (upper Main St.). All donations for wreaths must be to the national headquarters by November 30 midnight EDT. Please make donations to: wreathsacrossamerica.org/CA0231P or send a check made out to Wreaths Across America to: Bonnie Magnetti, 22627 Sunset Ridge Dr. Auburn, CA 95602. For questions call Bonnie at 530-210-1941 or Sally Knutson at 530-478-0192. You may also email Bonnie at bandbmagnetti@yahoo.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Keller Williams Realty launches ‘Pet Bed Drive’
Keller Williams Realty is currently collecting new pet beds and blankets for local nonprofit shelters and rescues. Donations will be accepted between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Mon., Tues. or Thurs. or by appointment.…