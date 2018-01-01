Grass Valley woman wins best pig in national livestock show

Brianna Cebollero was named grand champion last week at the Arizona National Livestock Show for best purebred gilt.

The 20-year-old Grass Valley woman has been participating in livestock shows for over a decade. She got her start in the competitive arena at the Nevada County Fair.

The Arizona show, Cebollero said, is one of the biggest in the nation. This year was Cebollero's fourth time participating in the Arizona competition and the first time she's won an overall award. Her pig, named Chardonnay, was a hit with the judges.

"I knew she was pretty good but wasn't necessarily expecting her to win the entire show," Cebollero said. "I was pretty impressed."

In a news release, Arizona National judge Brian Anderson said the grand champion hog was "so square and so fundamental in terms of how she is put together."

"A tremendous center rib and body," Anderson said. "And attractive in her looks."

The Arizona National Livestock Show is an annual Phoenix tradition since 1948, according to the release. Exhibitors bring nearly 1,700 head of cattle, horses, sheep, goats and swine to the competition.

