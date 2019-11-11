Grass Valley woman struck, killed on Highway 49

A woman crossing Highway 49 just outside the Willo restaurant Sunday night died after being struck by a pickup truck, authorities said.

Sandra Nadeen Marra, 49, of Grass Valley, was hit around 5:40 p.m. by a Dodge truck being driven by a 45-year-old Grass Valley man, said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele and sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Stanley.

The man was driving southbound on the highway when he hit Marra near the intersection of Newtown Road, Steele said.

“There are streetlights in the area,” he said. “I don’t know how illuminated she was, however.”

Marra was pronounced dead at the scene, Steele said.

No other information was available at the time.

