Grass Valley woman starts fundraiser for Tamarack Fire family

A fundraiser for a Markleeville family on GoFundMe has raised nearly $40,000 over three days for a family of four that lost their home to the Tamarack Fire.

Chris and Marshauna Mikelionis were renting the home and lost everything, according to the fundraiser set up by Grass Valley resident Stephanie Vidoli.

The fire, at almost 40,000 acres Tuesday afternoon, is southeast of South Lake Tahoe.

Former resident Elissa Galvez said her parents’ home was destroyed in the fire, leaving them and her three siblings homeless.

As of Tuesday, a search for the Tamarack Fire on GoFundMe showed three fundraisers.





A fundraiser established on GoFundMe by the Alpine County Chamber of Commerce had raised $13,536 of its $20,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.

“With your help, we can assist the evacuees in meeting basic needs while fire suppression efforts are underway as well as establish funds to help evacuees return to their homes, and for those who have lost homes or had their business shut down, we can help them rebuild,” organizers said.

Carson Valley Community Food Closet is offering food assistance for Alpine residents evacuated from the fire.

Markleeville residents were joined by those in Mesa Vista on Monday, as evacuations ahead of the fire continued.