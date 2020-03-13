Grass Valley woman found with over 10 grams of suspected heroin

A Grass Valley woman arrested on drug charges after authorities served a search warrant on her at a motel remained jailed Friday without bond, authorities said.

Courtney Mariah McLaughlin, 30, faces a felony count of possession for sale of a controlled substance; and three misdemeanors: possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, Nevada County Jail reports state.

McLaughlin also faces an unrelated arrest warrant out of Missouri, said Andrew Trygg, spokesman for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Trygg and reports, deputies obtained a search warrant for McLaughlin after an investigation. They served the warrant on her around 6 p.m. Thursday at a motel in the 13000 block of Highway 49.

“Within the room, we located heroin that was in several large, plastic bags,” Trygg said.

Authorities also found digital weighing scales, he added.

