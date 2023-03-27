A 36-year-old Grass Valley woman and a dog died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash, Public Information Officer Jason Bice wrote in a press release.
CHP received calls about the crash at about 3:13 p.m. Sunday, according to the release. The crash occurred on southbound Highway 49, north of McKnight Way in Grass Valley.
"Multiple agencies responded and located a 1996 Subaru Legacy overturned off of the west side of the freeway," the release stated. "A male driver and a female passenger were trapped in the wreckage. Emergency personnel extricated the trapped occupants, and the female passenger was unresponsive."
According to the release, CPR was performed and the woman was air lifted to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, however she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.
The driver was identified in the release as 26-year-old Brian Fogel, also of Grass Valley. Fogel was also air lifted to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with major injuries.
A dog was also killed inside the vehicle, according to the release.
"CHP officers determined Fogel had left the roadway and struck a pine tree west of the freeway," the release stated. "Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash and Fogel is currently in custody pending medical treatment."
The identity of the woman has not been released pending the notification of her next of kin.
This collision remains under investigation and any witnesses are encouraged to contact the CHP Grass Valley area office at (530) 477-4900.