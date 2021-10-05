Grass Valley woman accused of lighting husband’s pants on fire

A Grass Valley woman accused of lighting her husband’s pants on fire with a blowtorch remained jailed Tuesday, authorities say.

Danelle Jean Cooper, 31, was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting corporal injuries on a spouse, and arson, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 9 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a residence on the 12000 block of Loma Rica Drive inhabited by Cooper and her husband. The husband had already left the residence by the time law enforcement arrived, but had told 911 dispatchers that Cooper had tried to light him on fire, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Trygg.

Deputies interviewed Cooper, who admitted to having used a blowtorch to light the back of her husband’s pants on fire after a verbal altercation between the two had escalated, Trygg said.

It is unclear what caused the confrontation, and the incident remains under investigation.

The husband, whose name has not been released, suffered minor burn injuries to his legs and was treated and released at the scene, Trygg said.

Because Cooper lit her husband’s pants on fire within their home, she was also charged with arson along with the other assault charges, he added.

Cooper remained in custody Tuesday at the Nevada County Jail on a $250,000 bond, records show.

