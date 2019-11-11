Grass Valley Wellness Series examines opioid use

As part of their Recovery & Wellness Series, Granite Wellness Centers (formerly Community Recovery Resources) will be hosting a community discussion, “Opioid Use Disorders & Medication Assisted Treatment,” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the Granite Wellness Centers Campus, located at 180 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley. In addition to discussions on medication-assisted treatment, other topics will include a public health perspective, local data, as well as ongoing and upcoming efforts and strategies in prevention and recovery. The event will also include free NARCAN training and distribution. Presenters will include Dr. Ken Cutler, Nevada County Public Health Officer; Dr. Scott Kellermann; Alexa Curtis, FNP and Michelle Otten, GWC medical services coordinator. RSVP to Serenity Madison at 530-273-9541, ext. 217 or email Smadison@corr.us. For further information, visit http://www.GraniteWellness.org.