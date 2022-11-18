Grass Valley weather: Sunny skies and clear nights

Grass Valley can expect sunny to mostly sunny skies as well as clear to mostly clear nights this weekend and much of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

There is no longer a chance of rain Tuesday, according to the weather service.

Today is expected to be sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind of 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph, can be expected.

Tonight should be clear, with a low around 35. East northeast wind of 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph, can be expected.

Saturday should also be sunny, with a high near 57. East northeast wind of 5 to 10 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 31. East wind around of 7 mph can be expected.

Sunday is sunny again, with a high near 58. East wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes light and variable.

Sunday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Monday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 58, while Monday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 36.

The chance of showers Tuesday is no longer in the current forecast for Grass Valley. Instead, Tuesday is now expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Tuesday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday returns to sunny, with a high near 60 and low around 40.

Thanksgiving Day is expected to be sunny, with a high near 62.