A winter storm watch is in effect for Grass Valley from Tuesday morning to Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.
One to two feet of snow is possible between the elevations of 1,000 and 3,000 feet, the weather service said. Two to three feet of snow is possible between the elevations of 3,000 and 5,000 feet and three to five feet of snow is possible above the elevation of 5,000 feet.
Winds could gust as high as 45 mph at times below 3,000 feet elevation, and up to 70 mph at higher elevations, the weather service said.
Areas of impact include the northeast foothills and the Sacramento valley, Motherlode, Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Counties, according to the weather service.
"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," the weather service said in the warning. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches."
Daily forecast
Today should be sunny with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becomes west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight should be partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northeast wind of 3 to 5 mph can be expected.
Tuesday see's a 30% chance of precipitation, with rain showers after 11 a.m. chancing to rain and snow showers after 5 p.m. The day should be breezy, with a south southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest of 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. The day should also be partly sunny, with a high near 53.
Tuesday night see's a 30% chance of snow showers before 11 p.m. Widespread frost can be expected after 2 a.m. Otherwise, the night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery winds can be expected, with a northwest wind of 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Wednesday see's widespread frost before 8 a.m. with a 40% chance of snow showers after 11 a.m. Otherwise, the day should be mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Light and variable wind becomes southwest of 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
The chance of snow showers increases to 50% Wednesday night. The night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches is possible.
Snow showers are "likely" Thursday, mainly after 11 a.m. The day should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 70%, according to the weather service. New snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches is possible. Thursday night will see more snow showers. It should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Friday should see a chance of snow showers before 5 p.m., then another chance before 11 p.m. The day should be partly sunny, with a high near 40. Friday night should see widespread frost after 11 p.m. Otherwise, the night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 25.