Nevada County Captures: Empire Mine in the snow

FILE — A spectacular sunrise rises over a snow dusted Empire Mine in this 2022 file photo. A winter storm watch is in effect for Grass Valley from Tuesday morning to Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

 File photo

A winter storm watch is in effect for Grass Valley from Tuesday morning to Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

One to two feet of snow is possible between the elevations of 1,000 and 3,000 feet, the weather service said. Two to three feet of snow is possible between the elevations of 3,000 and 5,000 feet and three to five feet of snow is possible above the elevation of 5,000 feet.