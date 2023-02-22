A winter storm warning is in effect for Grass Valley and the surrounding areas today starting at 10 a.m. until Saturday at 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The warning is in effect due to the heavy snow expected, the weather service said.
About 2 to 10 inches of snow is expected between elevations of 1,000 to 1,500 feet. One to 3 feet of snow is expected between 1,500 and 3,000 feet elevation. The heaviest snow is expected Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
Today, the snow is expected to begin after 4 p.m. Some thunder will also be possible, according to the weather service. South southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph can be expected. The high should be near 39.
Tonight, more snow and thunder is likely. South wind of 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph, can be expected. The low should be around 26.
Thursday could see 4 to 8 inches of snow fall during the day, then another 7 to 11 inches fall during the night. South wind of 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph, can be expected during the day. Southeast wind of 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph, can be expected that night. The high should be near 34 and low around 29.
Friday could see another 3 to 7 inches of snow fall during the day, with less than half an inch falling that night. South southeast wind of 16 to 21 mph decrease to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The high should be near 39 and the low around 26.
Saturday see's a 20% chance of showers after 10 a.m, with a slight chance of snow showers after 4 a.m. The day should be mostly sunny, with the night should be mostly cloudy. The high should be near 46 and low around 31.
Sunday could see another chance of snow showers before 1 p.m., then rain an showers become likely before 10 p.m. The day and night will be mostly cloudy. The high should be near 38 and low around 33.