Grass Valley weather: Winter Storm Warning starts Sunday

A light snow expected Christmas Day is forecast to strengthen on Sunday, bringing over 2 feet of snow in two days, the National Weather Service said.

Showers are likely today, mostly after 1 p.m. Winds will be 11 to 15 mph, with 24 mph gusts. Between a quarter- and a half-inch of rain could fall. Highs will reach 39, with lows dipping to 38.

Look for rain before 10 a.m. Saturday, and rain and snow showers afterward. Under a half-inch of accumulation is forecast. Winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with 28 mph gusts. Highs will climb to 33, and lows will drop to 29. One to 2 inches of new snow could fall that night.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 4 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Highs will reach 35 on Sunday. Three to 7 inches of snow could fall that day, with another 10 to 14 inches that night. Lows will drop to 31.





Another 5 to 9 inches of snow could fall Monday. Highs will hit 36, with lows dropping to 22 that night.

There’s a slight chance of snow showers Tuesday through Wednesday night. Thursday will be mostly sunny.