Grass Valley weather: Winter Storm Warning starts Sunday
A light snow expected Christmas Day is forecast to strengthen on Sunday, bringing over 2 feet of snow in two days, the National Weather Service said.
Showers are likely today, mostly after 1 p.m. Winds will be 11 to 15 mph, with 24 mph gusts. Between a quarter- and a half-inch of rain could fall. Highs will reach 39, with lows dipping to 38.
Look for rain before 10 a.m. Saturday, and rain and snow showers afterward. Under a half-inch of accumulation is forecast. Winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with 28 mph gusts. Highs will climb to 33, and lows will drop to 29. One to 2 inches of new snow could fall that night.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 4 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Highs will reach 35 on Sunday. Three to 7 inches of snow could fall that day, with another 10 to 14 inches that night. Lows will drop to 31.
Another 5 to 9 inches of snow could fall Monday. Highs will hit 36, with lows dropping to 22 that night.
There’s a slight chance of snow showers Tuesday through Wednesday night. Thursday will be mostly sunny.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Winter Storm Warning starts Sunday
A light snow expected Christmas Day is forecast to strengthen on Sunday, bringing over 2 feet of snow in two days, the National Weather Service said.