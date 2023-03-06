A winter storm warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Heavy snow is expected, according to the weather service. At elevations above 3,000 feet, snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet is possible. At elevations of 2,000 to 1,500 feet, 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible.
Areas impacted include the Northeast Foothills and the Sacramento Valley, in places like Motherlode, western Plumas County and Lassen Park, the West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada area and cities like Paradise, Grass Valley, Jackson, Chester, Quincy and Blue Canyon, the weather service said.
Forecast
Today, snow showers and some thunder is possible, according to the weather service. South wind of 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph, can be expected. The high should be near 38.
Tonight, more snow showers and thunder is possible. The low should be around 30.
Tuesday see's snow showers before 4 p.m., then rain and snow showers after that. South wind of 8 to 10 mph can be expected. The high should be near 40.
Tuesday night see's snow after 7 p.m. South wind of 8 to 10 mph can be expected. The low should be around 30.
Wednesday see's a 50% chance of snow showers before 10 a.m. The day should be partly sunny with a high near 41. South southwest wind of 7 to 9 mph can be expected.
Wednesday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Thursday see's a 30% chance of showers, mainly after 4 p.m. Otherwise, the day should be mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Thursday night see's more showers, mainly after 10 p.m. The night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Rain is expected Friday, with rain being heavy at times. The day should be breezy and cloudy with a high near 49.
Friday night's rain turns to showers after 10 p.m. The night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 40.