cat and snow

Chester contemplating the snow Sunday morning.

 Submitted by Cathy Anderson-Meyers

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy snow is expected, according to the weather service. At elevations above 3,000 feet, snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet is possible. At elevations of 2,000 to 1,500 feet, 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible. 