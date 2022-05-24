Grass Valley weather: Windy through Thursday

Windy days will last through Thursday, and will be followed by slowly dropping temperatures, the National Weather Service said.

The week will be sunny to mostly sunny.

Today’s high will hit 87. Winds will be 6 to 9 mph today, and 5 to 8 mph tonight. Lows will land around 63.

Graphic courtesy the National Weather Service.



Wednesday’s high will climb to 91. Winds will be 8 mph that afternoon, and 6 to 9 mph that night. Lows will settle around 63.

Expect winds of 7 to 10 mph on Thursday. Highs will get to 83, with lows dropping to 57.

Highs will top out at 78 on Friday, 74 on Saturday, and 71 on Sunday. Memorial Day highs will reach 75.