Grass Valley weather: Windy, sunny for a few days

Rain is in the forecast, but it doesn’t appear for Grass Valley until Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 65. Lows will drop to 40 tonight, when wind gusts could reach 23 mph.

Look for highs of 70 on Tuesday. Winds will be between 10 and 16 mph, with gusts hitting 24 mph. Lows will dip to 43, with winds reaching 9 to 17 mph.

Wednesday will bring highs of around 71. Winds will hit between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts reaching 23 mph. Lows will drop to 46 at night.

The winds will disappear by Thursday, when highs will top out at 73. Lows will land at 47.

Expect highs of 71 on Friday, and lows bottoming out around 46.

Skies will become mostly sunny Saturday, when highs will reach 64 and lows will dip to 41.

There’s a slight chance of rain Sunday. Highs will only reach 56.