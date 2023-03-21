A wind advisory is in effect for the Grass Valley area from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.
Southeast winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, can be expected, the weather service said. Strongest winds are expected late this afternoon and into this evening.
Additionally, showers are expected today, with between a quarter and a half of an inch of new precipitation possible. The high should be 48. Between a tenth and a quarter inch of rain is possible tonight, mainly before midnight. The low should be around 35.
Wednesday could see rain and snow showers in the early morning. The showers turn to all rain after 9 a.m. East southeast wind of 6 to 8 mph becomes south southwest in the afternoon. The high should be near 47.
Wednesday night could see a 40% chance of showers, with a tenth to a quarter inch of rain possible. South southwest wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes east southeast after midnight. The low should be around 37.
Thursday sees a 70% chance of showers, with a southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph. The high should be near 46 and the low around 33. Thursday night could see a chance of snow mixed in with the rain showers.
The chance of showers drops to 20% on Friday. The day should be mostly sunny, with a high near 47 and low around 27.
Saturday has only a slight chance of showers after noon. The day should also be mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Saturday night sees a slight chance of snow showers before midnight. Otherwise, the night should be mostly clear with a low around 27.
Sunday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Sunday night sees a chance of rain and snow showers. It should be mostly cloudy with a low around 31.