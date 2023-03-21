GVWeather-GVU-032223

 Submitted by Ariana Zimmerman

A wind advisory is in effect for the Grass Valley area from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.

Southeast winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, can be expected, the weather service said. Strongest winds are expected late this afternoon and into this evening.