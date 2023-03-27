GVWeather

Now that's a flag. Spotted at the Afternoon Deli in the McKnight Crossing Shopping Center.

 Submitted by Michael Rugge

A wind advisory goes into effect for the Sacramento Valley, Northeast Foothills and Motherlode at 8 p.m. tonight and lasts until 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory is for southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 to 45 mph, locally up to 50 mph, the weather service said.