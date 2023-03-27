A wind advisory goes into effect for the Sacramento Valley, Northeast Foothills and Motherlode at 8 p.m. tonight and lasts until 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The advisory is for southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 to 45 mph, locally up to 50 mph, the weather service said.
Grass Valley can expect increasing clouds today, along with a high near 52. East wind of 6 to 10 mph becomes south in the afternoon.
Tonight, there is a chance of rain showers before 3 a.m., then a chance or rain and snow showers between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. The chances go back to just rain after 5 a.m. The chance of precipitation is about 40%, according to the weather service, and little to no snow accumulation is expected.
Tonight, south southeast wind of 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph, can be expected. The low should be around 36.
For Tuesday, rain and snow showers are expected before noon, then snow showers are expected between noon and 3 p.m. Finally, rain showers are expected after 3 p.m. The weather service is predicting a south southeast wind of 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. The high should be near 42.
For Tuesday, the chance of precipitation is 100%, according to the weather service, but little or no snow accumulation is expected.
Tuesday night should see more rain and snow showers, with the chance of precipitation decreasing to 90%. The low should be around 33 and south southeast wind of 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph, can be expected.
Wednesday sees another 90% chance or precipitation with rain and snow showers likely before 9 a.m., then snow showers likely between 9 a.m. and noon. The weather returns to rain showers after noon. The high should be near 44 and a southeast wind of 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph, can be expected. Snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Chances of showers decrease to 40% Wednesday night. Widespread frost is expected after 2 a.m. The low should be around 28.
Thursday sees a 20% chance of showers after noon, with widespread frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, the day should be mostly sunny with a high near 49.
Thursday night should see patchy frost after 1 a.m. The low should be around 34.
Friday sees more widespread frost, mainly before 9 a.m. Otherwise, the day should be partly sunny, with a high near 49.
A chance of showers returns Friday night after midnight. The low should be around 36.