Grass Valley weather: Wide range of temps this week

Expect roller coaster temperatures this week, but no rain, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny through the week, except for Friday, which will be mostly sunny.

Today’s high will hit 79. Winds will be 7 to 11 mph this afternoon, and 5 to 7 mph tonight. Lows will land around 56.

Wednesday’s high will get to 87. Winds will be 5 to 7 mph that day. Lows will settle around 57.

Highs will make it to 81 on Thursday. Winds will be 5 to 9 mph that morning. Gusts could reach 18 mph. Lows will drop to 50.

Highs will reach 68 on Friday, 67 on Saturday, and 72 on Sunday.

Expect highs of 82 on Monday.