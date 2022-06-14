Grass Valley weather: Wide range of temps this week
Expect roller coaster temperatures this week, but no rain, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny through the week, except for Friday, which will be mostly sunny.
Today’s high will hit 79. Winds will be 7 to 11 mph this afternoon, and 5 to 7 mph tonight. Lows will land around 56.
Wednesday’s high will get to 87. Winds will be 5 to 7 mph that day. Lows will settle around 57.
Highs will make it to 81 on Thursday. Winds will be 5 to 9 mph that morning. Gusts could reach 18 mph. Lows will drop to 50.
Highs will reach 68 on Friday, 67 on Saturday, and 72 on Sunday.
Expect highs of 82 on Monday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee-Tahoe weather: Breezy week, rain possible over the weekend
This week will be breezy, with a small chance of rain and snow showers over the weekend, the National Weather Service said.