Grass Valley weather: Wet weekend ahead

Nevada County is in for a wet weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition to the rain chances starting today and lasting through Sunday night, there is a 20% chance of snow showers Monday morning, the weather service said.

There is a 40% chance of showers today after 3 p.m., according to the weather service. The day should be mostly cloudy with a high near 43. South wind around 7 mph can also be expected.

Tonight should see more showers, mainly after midnight, with chances at 90%, according to the weather service. Temperatures will remain steady, with the low dropping only a couple degrees to 41. South southeast wind of 10 to 20 mph can be expected, along with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday could see heavy rain at times, the weather service said, with one to two inches of precipitation possible. The day should be windy, with south wind around 25 mph, and gusts as high as 44 mph. The high should be near 44.

Saturday night adds the possibly a thunderstorm. South southwest wind decrease to 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph possible. The low should be around 35.

There is a possibility of rain and snow showers Sunday before 10 a.m., along with some thunder. After 10 a.m., the weather service said the precipitation turns to all rain. The high should be near 40.

Sunday night’s low should be around 31, allowing for another possibility of rain and snow showers. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Monday could see a 20% chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., along with patchy fog. Otherwise, the day should be partly sunny with a high near 41.

Patchy fog returns Monday night before 10 p.m., and again after 1 a.m. Otherwise, the night should be mostly clear with a low around 25.