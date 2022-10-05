Grass Valley weather: Weekend temps in the mid-80s
This weekend, Nevada County should see temperatures in the mid-80s, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s high is expected to be near 83. East northeast wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight’s low should be around 58. West southwest wind around 6 mph becomes east northeast in the evening.
Thursday will see a high near 84. East wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday’s low will be around 58. West wind around 6 mph becomes east northeast after midnight.
Friday will see a high near 86 and low around 58. East northeast wind of 5 to 8 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday’s high is expected to be near 85 with a low around 57.
Sunday could see a high near 83 and low around 56.
Monday’s high is expected to be near 81, with a low around 56.
