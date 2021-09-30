Grass Valley weather: Weekend in the 80s, then cooler

Slightly higher temperatures this weekend will soon take a dive, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny or mostly sunny over the next several days. Today’s high will reach 81, with lows dropping to 56 tonight.

Friday’s high will climb to 80. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Lows will dip to 56 that night.

Saturday’s high will top out at 83, and Sunday’s will hit 84. Lows will settle in the upper 50s both nights.

Monday’s high will make it to 84, Tuesday’s will reach 78, and Wednesday’s will get to 73.