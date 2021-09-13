Grass Valley weather: Week starts warm, then mid-70s by weekend
Highs will hit the 90s on Tuesday, though they’ll be in the mid-70s by the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s high will hit 89. Lows will drop to 62 tonight.
It’ll be sunny through Friday, then mostly sunny for the weekend.
Tuesday’s high will reach 92, with lows dipping to 62.
Wednesday’s high will climb to 86, Thursday’s will make it to 81, and Friday’s will top out at 79. Lows will settle in the high to mid-50s all three nights.
Saturday and Sunday’s highs will reach 74.
