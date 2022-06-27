Grass Valley weather: Week starts hot, then slowly cools

The work week will start off hot, but slowly grow cooler each day, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny through the week.

Today’s high will hit 93. Winds will be 6 to 10 mph this morning, and 6 to 8 mph late tonight. Lows will drop to 64.

Tuesday’s high will reach 91. Winds will be 7 to 10 mph that morning, and 7 to 9 mph late that night. Lows will dip to 61.

Wednesday’s high will make it to 88. Lows will settle around 58.

Highs will get to 85 on Thursday, 83 on Friday, 81 on Saturday, and 76 on Sunday.