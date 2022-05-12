Grass Valley weather: Warmer weekend, then slightly cooler

Temperatures will almost reach 80 over the weekend before dipping to the mid-70s by early next week, the National Weather Service said.

Today will start cloudy, then become sunny. Highs will reach 61, with lows dipping to 42.

The next several days will be sunny.

Friday’s high will hit 70. Saturday’s will reach 78, and Sunday’s will make it to 79. Lows will be in the 50s all three nights.

Expect Monday’s high to climb to 75, Tuesday’s to top out at 74, and Wednesday’s to hit 75.