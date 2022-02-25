Grass Valley weather: Warmer weekend, then rain
Highs will slowly rise over the next few days, though lower temps, and rain, are possible mid-week, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 52. Lows will drop to 29 tonight.
It’ll be mostly sunny Saturday, with highs at 56. Sunday will be partly sunny. Highs will reach 61. Lows will settle in the upper 30s both nights.
Monday will be sunny with highs at 66. Tuesday’s highs will climb to 67.
There’s a slight chance of rain Tuesday through Thursday.
Highs will hit 67 on Tuesday, 64 on Wednesday, and 53 on Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Warmer weekend, then rain
Highs will slowly rise over the next few days, though lower temps, and rain, are possible mid-week, the National Weather Service said.