Grass Valley weather: Warmer weekend, then rain

Highs will slowly rise over the next few days, though lower temps, and rain, are possible mid-week, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 52. Lows will drop to 29 tonight.

It’ll be mostly sunny Saturday, with highs at 56. Sunday will be partly sunny. Highs will reach 61. Lows will settle in the upper 30s both nights.

Monday will be sunny with highs at 66. Tuesday’s highs will climb to 67.

There’s a slight chance of rain Tuesday through Thursday.





Highs will hit 67 on Tuesday, 64 on Wednesday, and 53 on Thursday.