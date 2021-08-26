Grass Valley weather: Warmer weekend, haze on the way out
Grass Valley can expect a slightly hotter weekend before temperatures dive back into the 80s next week, the National Weather Service said.
There will be haze today and Friday. Highs will reach 86 today, and 91 Friday. Lows will land in the lower to mid-60s both nights.
The haze should be gone by the weekend.
Expect highs of 94 on Saturday and Sunday. Lows will settle in the mid-60s.
Highs will reach 91 on Monday, 86 on Tuesday, and 83 on Wednesday.
