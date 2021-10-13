Grass Valley weather: Warmer weekend ahead
Temperatures will break into the 70s this weekend, but will drop soon afterward, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s cloudy skies will give way to sun, with the remainder of the week being either sunny or mostly sunny.
Highs today will reach 63. Lows will drop to 41 tonight.
Thursday’s highs will climb to 68, and Friday’s will reach 72. Lows will settle in the mid- to upper 40s both nights.
Highs will hit 74 on Saturday, and 70 on Sunday. There’s a slight chance of showers after 11 p.m. Sunday.
Expect highs of 66 on Monday, and 67 on Tuesday.
