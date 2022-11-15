Grass Valley weather: Warmer temperatures this week

It was impossible to drive down Nevada Street on this glorious day and not pull over to snap a photo.

Submitted by Morine Myslinski

Nevada County should see warmer temperatures this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 60. North northeast wind of 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph, is expected.

Tonight should be clear with a low around 35. Northeast wind increase to 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday is also expected to be sunny, with a high near 61. East northeast wind of 6 to 11 mph becomes light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Wednesday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday sees a slight dip in temperature, with a high near 58. The day should be partly sunny, and east wind of 5 to 7 mph should become light and variable. Thursday night is partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday is back to being sunny, with a high near 59. Friday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 56, while Saturday night is expected to be partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Sunday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 37.