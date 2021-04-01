Grass Valley weather: Warm today, then temps start to slide
Temperatures will plummet from their current highs once the new work week begins, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 79. Winds will hover around 7 mph this morning. Lows will drop to 48 at night, with 5 to 9 mph winds.
Friday will be sunny with highs around 72. Winds will be between 7 and 10 mph that afternoon. Expect lows to dip to 47 that night.
Highs will only reach 69 on Saturday, and lows will bottom out around 45.
Sunday’s highs will reach 66. The chance of showers starts that night, when lows will land at 43.
A chance of showers exists from Monday through Wednesday.
Monday’s highs will reach 58, Tuesday’s will climb to 55 and Wednesday’s will reach 57.
