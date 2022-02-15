Grass Valley weather: Uptick in temps this week
Warmer temperatures will soon return, though the area will dip back into the 50s next week, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny or mostly sunny through the week.
Today’s high will reach 56. Winds will be 8 to 14 mph, with 23 mph gusts possible. Tonight’s low will dip to 37.
Wednesday’s high will climb to 67. Winds will be 8 to 11 mph that afternoon, and 10 mph that night. Lows will drop to 39.
Thursday’s high will top out at 64, with lows landing at 39.
Friday’s high will hit 67, Saturday’s will reach 64, while Sunday and Monday’s will get to 57.
