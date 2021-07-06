Grass Valley weather: Triple-digit temps on the way

Soon temperatures will again soar into the triple digits, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 90. Lows will drop to 62 tonight.

Skies will remain sunny through the weekend.

Wednesday’s highs will reach 92, with lows settling at 63 that night.

Thursday’s high will reach 96, and Friday’s will hit 99. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s both nights.





Saturday’s high will top out at 101, Sunday’s will climb to 100, and Monday’s will reach 99.