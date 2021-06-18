Grass Valley weather: Triple-digit temps for 2 more days
Grass Valley has a two more days of triple-digit highs before temperatures start to cool down, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s highs will top out at 104. Lows will drop to 72 tonight.
Expect Saturday’s highs to reach 100. Lows will dip to 68.
Sunday’s highs will climb to 98, with lows settling at 63 that night.
Highs take a plunge starting Monday, with temperatures only making it to 89 that day. Lows will bottom out around 56.
Tuesday’s highs will hit 79, Wednesday’s will reach 81, and Thursday’s will climb to 83.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Triple-digit temps for 2 more days
Grass Valley has a two more days of triple-digit highs before temperatures start to cool down, the National Weather Service said.