Grass Valley weather: Triple-digit temps for 2 more days

Grass Valley has a two more days of triple-digit highs before temperatures start to cool down, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s highs will top out at 104. Lows will drop to 72 tonight.

Expect Saturday’s highs to reach 100. Lows will dip to 68.

Sunday’s highs will climb to 98, with lows settling at 63 that night.

Highs take a plunge starting Monday, with temperatures only making it to 89 that day. Lows will bottom out around 56.





Tuesday’s highs will hit 79, Wednesday’s will reach 81, and Thursday’s will climb to 83.