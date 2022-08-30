Grass Valley weather: Triple-digit highs on the way

Triple-digit highs will be here in time for Labor Day, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny into next week.

Today’s high will reach 93. Winds will be 5 to 7 mph this morning and tonight. Lows will dip to 66.

Wednesday’s high will get to 94, while Thursday and Friday’s will hit 98. Expect lows between 67 and 70 over the three nights.

An excessive heat watch will last from 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sept. 6.

Highs will top out at 101 on Saturday, and 103 on both Sunday and Labor Day.