Grass Valley weather: Triple-digit heat to return
Temperatures will soon return to triple digits for Grass Valley, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 84. Lows will drop to 55 tonight.
Sunny skies will continue through Monday.
Wednesday and Thursday’s highs will reach 83. Lows will dip to the upper 50s both nights.
Friday’s highs will climb to 87, Saturday’s to 95, and Sunday’s to 102. Monday’s highs will top out at 98.
