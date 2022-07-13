Grass Valley weather: Today’s high of 88 is small reprieve
Today’s expected high of 88 will be the coolest Grass Valley sees until next week, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny into next week.
Today’s high will hit 88. Lows will drop to 63 tonight.
Thursday’s high will reach 92. Lows will settle around 64.
Highs will get to 93 on Friday, 95 on Saturday, and 93 on Sunday. Lows will be in the mid-to upper 60s all three nights.
Monday’s high will climb to 90, and Tuesday’s will reach 88.
