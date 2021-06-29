Grass Valley weather: Today will be hottest day this week
Today is expected to be the hottest day this week, the National Weather Service said.
Highs will reach 96 today, with winds dropping to 66 tonight.
Sunny skies are forecast through Monday.
Wednesday’s highs will climb to 93. Lows will dip to 63 that night.
Looks for highs of 90 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Lows will settle in the lower to mid-60s all three nights.
On July Fourth highs will hit 89, with lows settling at 89 that night.
Expect highs of 88 on Monday.
