Grass Valley weather: The heat is on

The real heat starts now for Grass Valley, though relief isn’t that far away, the National Weather Service said.

Today and Friday’s highs will hit 101. Lows will drop to 69 both nights.

Saturday’s highs will top out at 98, with lows dipping to 66 that night.

Expect highs to climb to 95 on Sunday. Lows will settle at 62 that night.

Monday’s highs will reach 90, Tuesday’s will hit 83, and Wednesday’s will get to 81.





Monday is the first day of summer.