Grass Valley weather: Thanksgiving Day sees sunny skies

Grass Valley can expected a sunny Thanksgiving Day, with a high near 65 and low around 43, according to the National Weather Service. Thanksgiving night should be mostly clear.

Today is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Tonight should be mostly clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind can be expected today and tonight.

Tuesday should be sunny with a high near 60. Tuesday night should be Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. More calm wind is expected.

Wednesday is also expected to be sunny, with a high near 63 and light and variable wind during the day. Wednesday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 42.

The ends on a mostly sunny note, with a high near 64 Friday and low around 41. Friday night should be partly cloudy.