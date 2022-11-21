Grass Valley weather: Thanksgiving Day sees sunny skies
Grass Valley can expected a sunny Thanksgiving Day, with a high near 65 and low around 43, according to the National Weather Service. Thanksgiving night should be mostly clear.
Today is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Tonight should be mostly clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind can be expected today and tonight.
Tuesday should be sunny with a high near 60. Tuesday night should be Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. More calm wind is expected.
Wednesday is also expected to be sunny, with a high near 63 and light and variable wind during the day. Wednesday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 42.
The ends on a mostly sunny note, with a high near 64 Friday and low around 41. Friday night should be partly cloudy.
