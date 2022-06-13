Grass Valley weather: Temps will top out at 88 this week
Temperatures will almost reach the 90s this week before falling back into the 70s for the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny through the week.
Today’s high will get to 71. Winds will be around 5 to 8 mph today and tonight, with 5 to 7 mph winds Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will drop to 50 tonight.
Tuesday’s high will climb to 79. Lows will settle around 56 that night.
Wednesday’s high will get to 88, Thursday’s will hit 83, and Friday’s will only reach 71.
Highs will get to 70 on Saturday, and 77 on Sunday.
