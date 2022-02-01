Grass Valley weather: Temps to rise throughout week

Temperatures will slowly climb this week, bringing a sunny weekend with highs in the 60s, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will reach 54. Winds will be 10 to 13 mph, with 28 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 31 tonight.

Wednesday’s high will also climb to 54. Winds will be 9 to 13 mph, with 20 mph gusts possible. Lows will settle at 35 that night, with 8 to 11 mph winds.

Highs will hit 58 on Thursday, 59 on Friday, 61 on Saturday, and 63 on Sunday. Lows will be in the 30s all four nights.

Monday’s high is forecast to reach 63.