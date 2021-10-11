Grass Valley weather: Red Flag Warning today, Tuesday

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. today to 7 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny through the week, except for Wednesday, which will be mostly sunny.

Today’s high will reach 61. Winds will be 10 to 18 mph, with 25 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 35 tonight, when winds will be 11 to 16 mph with 23 mph gusts.

Tuesday’s high will climb to 62. Lows will dip to 41 that night.

Expect highs of 64 on Wednesday, 69 on Thursday, and 72 on Friday. Lows will land in the 40s all three nights.





Saturday’s highs will top out at 76, and Sunday’s will reach 75.