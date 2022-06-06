Grass Valley weather: Temps to rise through this week
Temperatures will keep climbing through this week, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny through the weekend, with the exception of Wednesday, which is forecast to be mostly sunny.
Today’s high will reach 76. Lows will drop to 52 tonight.
Tuesday’s high will make it to 83. Lows will settle around 58.
Highs will get to 83 on Wednesday, 88 on Thursday, and 93 on Friday. Lows will range from 59 to 67 over the three nights.
Expect Saturday’s highs to hit 90, and Sunday’s to only get to 82.
