Grass Valley weather: Temps to keep dropping
Highs are expected to drop from the 90s into the 70s by early next week, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny into next week.
Today’s high will hit 91. Winds will be 6 to 8 mph this afternoon, and 6 to 9 mph late tonight.
Wednesday’s high will reach 88. Winds will be 6 to 8 mph that afternoon, and 5 to 7 mph that night. Lows will dip to 59.
Expect 5 to 8 mph winds Thursday afternoon. Highs will get to 85, with lows landing around 56.
Highs will reach 83 on Friday, 79 on Saturday, and 76 on Sunday. Lows will be in the mid- to lower 50s all three nights.
Monday’s highs will make it to 74.
