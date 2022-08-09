Grass Valley weather: Temps to grow over this week
Highs will slowly grow throughout the week, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny into next week.
Today’s high will reach 84. Winds will be 5 to 9 mph this morning, and 6 to 9 mph late tonight. Lows will drop to 57.
Wednesday’s high will get to 84. Winds will be 5 to 8 mph that afternoon, and 5 to 7 mph late that night. Lows will settle around 60.
Highs will climb to 87 on Thursday, and 88 on Friday and Saturday. Lows will be in the lower 60s all three nights.
Expect highs of 90 on Sunday, and 89 on Monday.
