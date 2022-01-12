Grass Valley weather: Temps to gradually fall

Highs will slowly move downward over the next several days, though sunny to mostly sunny skies will stick around into next week, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will reach 64, and Thursday’s will hit 62. Lows over both nights will hover around 40.

Friday will be sunny, with highs around 62. Lows will dip to 39.

Saturday’s high will climb to 59, and Sunday’s will make it to 58. Lows will settle at 37 both nights. The weekend will be mostly sunny to sunny.

Highs will reach 57 on Monday, and 55 on Tuesday.