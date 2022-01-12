Grass Valley weather: Temps to gradually fall
Highs will slowly move downward over the next several days, though sunny to mostly sunny skies will stick around into next week, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s high will reach 64, and Thursday’s will hit 62. Lows over both nights will hover around 40.
Friday will be sunny, with highs around 62. Lows will dip to 39.
Saturday’s high will climb to 59, and Sunday’s will make it to 58. Lows will settle at 37 both nights. The weekend will be mostly sunny to sunny.
Highs will reach 57 on Monday, and 55 on Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Temps to gradually fall
Highs will slowly move downward over the next several days, though sunny to mostly sunny skies will stick around into next week, the National Weather Service said.