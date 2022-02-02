Grass Valley weather: Temps to get close to 70 next week

Temperatures are expected to near 70 early next week, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will remain sunny to mostly sunny into next week.

Today’s high will reach 54. Winds will be 15 mph this afternoon, with 21 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 34 tonight.

Thursday and Friday’s highs will climb to 57. Lows will dip to the mid-30s both nights.

Saturday’s high will top out at 61, and Sunday’s will make it to 64. Lows will land in the upper 30s both nights.

Monday’s high will reach 65, and Tuesday’s will get to 67.