Grass Valley weather: Temps to climb through this week
Highs in the 90s will be back for part of the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny through the week.
Today’s high will reach 76. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph this afternoon, and 5 to 9 mph late tonight. Lows will drop to 54.
Wednesday’s high will hit 78. Winds will be 5 to 9 mph that afternoon, and 6 to 9 mph late that night. Lows will dip to 55.
Highs will climb to 80 on Thursday, 84 on Friday, and 87 on Saturday. Expect highs of 91 on Sunday and Monday.
UPDATE: Rices Fire 85% contained
As of 7 a.m. this morning, all evacuation orders and warnings for Nevada County, due to the Rices Fire, have been lifted.
