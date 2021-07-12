Grass Valley weather: Temps start to fall

The intense heat will soon give way to highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 96. Lows will dip to 67 tonight.

It’ll remain sunny through the weekend.

Tuesday’s high will hit 94. Lows will drop to 64 that night.

Wednesday’s high will reach 92, Thursday’s will climb to 87, and Friday’s will make it to 86. Lows will hover in the low 60s all three nights.





Saturday’s highs will top out at 89, and Sunday’s will be 91.